Unlock 5.0 guidelines: Here is what to expect

New Delhi, Sep 29: The fourth stage of the nationwide lockdown will come to an end tomorrow.

The Union Government had as part of Unlock 4.0 had given various relaxations such as resumption of metro services and also allowed partial re-opening of schools for classes 9-12.

The fifth stage of Unlock will begin on October 1 and there are reports that more relaxations will be granted. More economic activity is likely to one allowed after October 1.

The opening of cinema halls would be something to watch out for. The Ministry of Home Affairs had only given permission for open air theatres to resume operations. In August the Information and Broadcasting Ministry had given the MHA a sitting arrangement formula and as per the plan, alternate seats in the first row and the next were to be kept vacant in order to maintain social distancing.

The tourism sector is also likely to see more relaxations. Recently, the government had allowed the Taj Mahal to open. It is expected that more tourist destinations are likely to open up as part of Unlock 5.0.

However in the case of primary schools, no relaxations are expected to be given. The schools at the primary level are expected to remain closed for a few more weeks. As part of the relaxations given earlier, the government permitted opening of schools for students from class 9 to 12. The government had however made it clear that students could visit schools to consult with teachers.