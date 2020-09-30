YouTube
    Unlock 5.0 guidelines: Cinema halls, multiplexes, swimming pools to partially open from Oct 15

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 30: The ministry of home affairs has announced a detailed guidelines of Unlock 5, to be effective from October 1, shortly. The cinema halls multiplexes, swimming pools used for training of sportspersons, entertainment parks to re-open from 15th October 2020.

    Unlock 5.0 guidelines: Cinema halls allowed to reopen from October 15

    Business to Business (B2B) Exhibitions will be permitted to open, for which, SOP will be issued by the Department of Commerce.

    Here are the complete features of the new guidelines:

    X