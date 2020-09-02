Unlock 4.0: Passenger trains, inter-district bus services to resume in Tamil Nadu from Sept 7

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Sep 02: Inter-district bus transport and passenger train services within Tamil Nadu would be permitted from September 7, Chief Minister K Palanisamy announced on Wednesday.

While bus transport is allowed only within districts as of now, there were representations from the public to the government seeking facilitation of services to go from one district to another, he said.

"Considering public welfare, following the Standard Operating Procedure, from September 7, inter-district government and private bus transport will be allowed across Tamil Nadu," Palanisamy said in a statement.

Similarly, from the same date, passenger train services within Tamil Nadu shall be permitted, he said.

The Chief Minister appealed to the public to adhere to the guidelines issued by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19. People have to wear masks while going out and should wash their hands frequently using soap, besides maintaining social distancing in public places.