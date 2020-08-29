Unlock 4.0: What will reopen, what will remain closed

New Delhi, Aug 29: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines on Saturday for opening up of more activities in areas outside the Containment Zones. In Unlock 4, which will come into effect from September 1, the process of phased re-opening of activities has been extended further.

Announcing Unlock 4.0 guidelines, the Centre said Metro Rail services can be started from September 7, while open-air theatre can be opened from September 21.

All activities, except the following, shall be permitted outside containment zones:

The following will be permitted, in areas outside the Containment Zones only, with effect from September 21, 2020 for which, SOP will be issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW):

a. States/ UTs may permit upto 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching/ tele- counselling and related work.

b. Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the Containment Zones only, on voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers. This will be subject to written consent of their parents/ guardians.

c. Skill or Entrepreneurship training will be permitted in National Skill Training Institutes, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), Short term training centres registered with National Skill Development Corporation or State Skill Development Missions or other Ministries of Government of India or State Governments.

National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) and their training providers will also be permitted.

• Higher Education Institutions only for research scholars (Ph.D.) and post-graduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring laboratory/ experimental works. These will be permitted by the Department of Higher Education (DHE) in consultation with MHA, based on the assessment of the situation, and keeping in view incidence of COVID-19 in the States/ UTs.

