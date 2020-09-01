YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Unlock 4.0: Urban Affairs Ministry to issue SOPs for functioning of metro trains

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 01: The Union Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) ministry is likely to issue detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Wednesday for the functioning of metro trains allowed under the ''Unlock 4'' guidelines, an official said.

    Ministry secretary Durga Shanker Mishra held a meeting with all managing directors of metro rail corporations on Tuesday to finalise the SOPs.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Metro trains will be allowed to operated in a graded manner.

    "We heard suggestions of metro managing directors, which will be considered. A draft of SOPs has been prepared and it will be discussed with the Union home ministry on Wednesday. In consultation with the home ministry, the SOPs will be finalised," the official said.

    Officials said that wearing a mask and social distancing norms will be strictly followed once metro trains start operating.

    Metro passengers will be encouraged to follow anti-COVID-19 measures, they said, adding fines will be imposed on those violating the guidelines.

    There are 17 metro corporations in the country. Once the detailed SOPs are issued by the HUA ministry, they can issue their details keeping in mind local requirements, the official.

    The Union home ministry had issued the Unlock 4 guidelines on Saturday under which metro trains would be allowed to resume services from September 7.

    Last week, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had said it would resume services for the public from September 7 in a calibrated manner.

    Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said he was "glad" that the metro would resume operations in a phased manner.

    More METRO News

    Read more about:

    metro

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 1, 2020, 18:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 1, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X