    Unlock 4.0: Travelling by metro? Centre issues guidelines for passengers

    New Delhi, Sep 02: The Centre on Wedneday issued guidelines for running metro trains would be allowed to resume services from September 7.

    Urban Affairs (HUA) Minister Hardeep Singh Puri the state government of Maharashtra has decided not resume metro services in the state.

    Hence, Mumbai Metro, Mumbai monorail will continue to remain closed in the month of September 2020 as well.

    Guidelines to be followed to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic

    • Entry and exits of metro stations in containment zones will be closed
    • After the thermal screening, only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to travel
    • Mandatory wearing of masks for metro staff and commuters
    • The frequency of trains will be regulated to avoid overcrowding at the station
    • Commuters are encouraged to install and use Aarogya Setu mobile app
    • Provision of sanitizers will be made for passengers
    • Use of smart cards to be encouraged, however, tokens and paper slips can be used only after sanitization
    • Metro commuters are advised to carry minimal luggage and avoid metal objects for ease of thermal screening

    The ministry has stated that Delhi, Noida, Chennai, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, etc., Metro networks have prepared their SOPs. Recently, the Modi government has announced that Delhi Metro and other metro rail services across the country will be allowed to operate with effect from 7 September 2020 in a graded manner.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 2, 2020, 19:15 [IST]
