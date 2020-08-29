Unlock 4.0: Schools, colleges to remain shut till 30 September

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 29: The MHA announces guidelines for 'Unlock 4', to be in force till September 30.

Under the new guidelines, Metro rail services will be allowed to operate with effect from 7 September in a graded manner. Religious and political functions and other congregations will be permitted from 21 September with a ceiling of 100 persons.

Unlock 4.0 Guidelines to be in force till Sep 30; Metro services to resume from Sep 7

Under the new guidelines, schools, colleges, other educational institutions will remain closed up to 30 September but 50 percent of school staff can attend school from 21 September.

Additionally, students of Classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the Containment Zones only, on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers. This will be subject to written consent of their parents/ guardians.