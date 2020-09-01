Unlock 4.0: Railways to soon start more special trains

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 01: Indian Railways likely to run more special trains allowing inter-state and intra-state mobility options for individuals, as the country enters into the Unlock 4.0 phase.

"More special trains are being planned. State governments are being consulted," the railway spokesperson said.

The Railway ministry spokesperson, however, did not say how many trains will be added to the network.

Currently, all regular passenger services are suspended due to the coronavirus crisis. Reports said the announcement for the new trains will be made in a couple of days.

The announcement came amid the Unlock 4 plan, which starts from today till 30 September. Under the latest guidelines, the government has relaxed several restrictions across the country in order to open economy further amid the pandemic.

All regular train services were cancelled since 25 March when the lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic began. The IRCTC has suspended advance reservation for regular train services from 15 April 15.

While 30 Rajdhani-like AC trains were started initially, the IRCTC began 200 more trains since 1 June.