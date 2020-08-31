Unlock 4.0: No international flights till September 30; Air Bubble flights, Vande Bharat to continue

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 31: Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday announced its decision to extend the suspension of international flight operations till September 30.

The circular, dated August 31, stated that travel and visa restrictions have been further extended. The circular read, "...scheduled international commercial passenger services to/ from India till 2359hrs of 30th September. This shall not apply to international all- cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA."

In a recent statement the MHA said,"Movement by passenger trains; domestic passenger air travel; a movement of a person on Vande Bharat and Air Transport Bubble flights; and sign-on and sign-off of Indian seafarers will continue to be regulated as per the SOPs issued."

Earlier, all commercial flights were suspended till August 31. While commercial flight services will not be allowed till September 30, public transport services will be put into operation to ease passengers' woes.