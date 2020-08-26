Unlock 4.0: Karnataka degree colleges to reopen in October

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Aug 26: Amid growing clamour on holding NEET during the pandemic, the Karnataka government announced that academic year of colleges for various degree courses will commence from September 1 with online classes.

The Karnataka government said offline classes in colleges will be conducted from October 1. The state education department is awaiting guidelines from the central government on conducting offline classes as well as the few degree exams to be conducted in September.

"All colleges will start in October and students are expected to attend classes in person," Ashwathnarayan CN said, adding that preparations are underway for this as per the protocols and safety guidelines.

"Final Year Examinations will be scheduled for all the undergraduate, diploma and engineering students once academic year starts," he said.

As on Tuesday, Karnataka reported 2.91 lakh COVID-19 cases including 2.04 lakh discharged patients, 82,410 active cases and 4,958 deaths.