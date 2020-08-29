Unlock 4.0: Is e-pass required to travel from Delhi to Noida?

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 29: Huge relief to thousands of commuters, the Uttar Pradesh government has removed restrictions on the movement of people and goods, that were in place since the past three months, across state borders.

Travelers can now travel between Delhi and Noida without having to show passes to cross the border. However, Aarogya Setu app and a green singnal on it will be mandatory for anybody wanting to enter Uttar Pradesh from Delhi.

Unlock 4.0 guidelines: What to expect from September 1

"The state government has issued a notification after the central government's directive. We are following just that. Movement (along the border) will be restricted during the weekend. On weekdays, normals checks on social distancing norms, Aarogya Setu app etc will be carried out," Times of India quoted Noida district magistrate Suhas LY as saying.

The Centre has asked all states to ensure that there should be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods during the ongoing unlocking process.

Will request MPs to get tested for coronavirus 72 hours before start of Monsoon Session: LS Speaker

In a communication to chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said there were reports that local level restrictions on movement were being imposed by various districts and states.

Drawing attention to the Unlock 3 guidelines, Bhalla said such restrictions are creating problems in inter-state movement of goods and services and are impacting supply chains, resulting in disruption in economic activity and employment.

The unlock guidelines clearly state that there shall be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods, he said in the letter. The guidelines also stated that no separate permission, approval or e-permit will be required for movement of persons and goods for cross land border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had first announced lockdown with effect from March 25 to combat the coronavirus pandemic which was subsequently extended till May 31.

Since June 1, the unlock process began with the opening up industrial activities and offices across the country.