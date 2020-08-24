Unlock 4.0 guidelines: Will educational institutions open?

YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 24: The Ministry of Home Affairs will soon announce the Unlock 4.0 guidelines. While announcing Unlock 3.0, the MHA had allowed Yoga institutes and gymnasiums to open.

    The MHA had however extended the lockdown until August 31 and had said that educational institutions would remain closed.

    Educational institutions have remained shut for the past five months. A decision on whether or not to open educational institutions is likely to be taken on September 1.

    Guidelines on the same would be issued by the end of this month.

    There is however no confirmation on whether the schools would allowed to open or not.

    Guidelines are being prepared and a final decision is expected soon. There are reports which suggest that educational institutes may open in a staggered manner to ensure that there is maximum precaution taken.

    Further relaxations on public transport etc are also expected. Last week the MHA had instructed all states not to prevent any inter and intra-state transport for both persons as well as the movement of goods.

    Story first published: Monday, August 24, 2020, 10:43 [IST]
    Settings X