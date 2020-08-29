Unlock 4.0 guidelines: What to expect from September 1

New Delhi, Aug 29: While the fourth phase of the unlock is about to begin from the first week of September, people have eyeing on the further guidelines to be released by the government regarding the lockdown.

This phase comes at a time when India's Covid-19 tally has crossed the 3.46 million mark and the number of deaths due to the disease have gone up to 62,550.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.81 per cent in the country.

There are 7,52,424 active coronavirus cases in the country currently, which account for 21.72 per cent of the total caseload, the data showed.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and the 30-lakh mark on August 23.

Here is a look what to expect from September 1 during Unlock 4.0:

Metro services, which were halted since March 22, in Delhi and the NCR from September 1 likely to resume.

Contactless ticketing system will be put in place and passengers will not be allowed to use tokens anymore.

Flouting Covid-19 norms such as not wearing a mask, sitting on seats meant to be left vacant in order to maintain social distancing and spitting or littering on the station premises will attract hefty fines.

Schools and colleges will remain to be shut

Bars will be allowed to serve liquor over the counter for takeaways.

Cinema halls will also remain shut

In Karnataka, the academic year of colleges for various degree courses will commence from September 1 with online classes while offline classes may begin from October 1.

Domestic flights from Covid-19 hotspots will be allowed to land in Kolkata.

West Bengal will be under complete lockdown twice a week.

Local trains in Mumbai will not resume in this phase.

E-passes will be mandatory for inter-state and inter-district movement. Restrictions on liquor shops and hotels may be eased in Chennai in Unlock 4.0.