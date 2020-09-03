Unlock 4.0: Delhi hotels, restaurants, clubs can serve liquor from Sept 9; Do's and Dont's

India

New Delhi, Sep 03:

New Delhi, Sep 03: Hotels, restaurants and clubs in the national capital have been permitted to serve liquor from September 9, Delhi government said on Thursday.

These establishments will have to follow COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Central government, they said.

"Authorities have allowed hotels, restaurants and clubs to service liquor from September 9," a Delhi government source told PTI.

The Delhi government also released a set of SoPs for people.

Liquor-serving establishments will only be permitted to open in non-containment zones.

While bars will finally reopen in Delhi, wearing masks will be mandatory in all such establishments.

Bars and pubs will only be allowed to operate at 50 per cent seating capacity in order to ensure social distancing is maintained.

The use of hand sanitizer will also be a must while availing these services.

Those establishments found violating these guidelines will be sealed immediately.

After a brief lull, Delhi has seen a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases over the last few days. Wednesday's 2,509 fresh cases pushed the city's tally to 1,79,569, while 19 more fatalities took the toll to 4,481, according to authorities.

Asked if Delhi is heading towards a second wave of coronavirus infections, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "You cannot say it is a second wave. We could have called it a second wave if there were no positive cases for one or two months and then cases would have started coming again. The virus is still there in Delhi. You should not stress about numbers."

He said Delhi's case fatality ratio was 0.75 per cent on Wednesday, which is a good sign. "Overall, it is 2.5 per cent.

Yesterday, it was less than one per cent, which is a good sign. At one time, it was 3.5 per cent," he added.

Jain said the Delhi government is working to increase testing for COVID-19.