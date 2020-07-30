YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Unlock 3 travel restrictions: What you should know

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 30: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday released the Unlock 3 guidelines and in it, it removed restrictions on the movement of individuals during night.

    Unlock 3 travel restrictions: What you should know

    On the Unlock 3 travel restrictions, the MHA said that there shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission, approval or e-permit would be required for such movements.

    Unlock 3.0: What will reopen, what will remain closed

    The guidelines said that movement of individuals during night hours shall be allowed.

      US Covid deaths: 1 succumbed every minute on Wednesday & more news| Oneindia News

      International air travel of passengers has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat Mission. The MHA however made it clear that metro rail services will not be allowed.

      More TRAVEL ADVISORY News

      Read more about:

      travel advisory ministry of home affairs

      Story first published: Thursday, July 30, 2020, 12:50 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 30, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue