Unlock 3: Hotels to open in Delhi, gyms uncertain

New Delhi, July 31: As part of Unlock 3.0, the Delhi Government has allowed hotels, hospitality services, street hawkers to operate. The government has also decided to do away with night curfew, which was earlier applicable between 10 pm and 5 am.

Officials said that the Delhi government will allow weekly bazars to operate for a week on a trial basis to check if social distancing norms are adhered to. The Delhi government is yet to take a call on opening of gyms and yoga centres, although the Ministry of Home Affairs had said earlier this week that they would be allowed to operate as part of the Unlock 3 guidelines.

During the meeting of LG Anil Baijal and Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, the latter had expressed his unwillingness to open gyms and yoga centres as of now.

The Delhi government would allow marriages and events with restrictions of 50 persons to be held. This would be held in the banquet halls.

"These decisions are in continuation of several important decisions taken by CM Arvind Kejriwal in the past few days to ensure Delhi's economy, which was impacted severely by the lockdown, gets back on track," a statement from the Chief Minister's office said.

Since hotels of Delhi are no longer linked to hospitals, the Delhi government has also decided to allow normal functioning of hotels and hospitality services as already permitted under the Centre's unlock guidelines, the statement also said.