YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Unlock 3.0: What will reopen, what will remain closed

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 29: The nationwide Unlock 3 guidelines were on Wednesday issued by the government, opening up more activities outside the containment zones, but schools, colleges, metro rail service, cinema halls along with bars will continue to remain shut till August 31 and political and religious gatherings too will remain prohibited.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    For the first time since the coronavirus lockdown came into force on March 25, the government has allowed opening of yoga institutes and gymnasiums from August 5 for which separate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Health Ministry.

    What is allowed to reopen:

    Yoga institutes

    Gymnasiums

    Night curfew removed

    International air travel of passengers has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission

    What remains prohibited:

    Metro rail services

    Cinema halls

    Swimming pools

    Entertainment parks

    Theatres

    Bars

    Auditoriums

    Assembly halls and similar places.

    Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 21:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 29, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue