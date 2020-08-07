Unlock 3.0: Schools to reopen in phased manner starting September 1, says Report

YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 07: The central government is planning to reopen schools and colleges in a staggered manner between September 1 and November 14. The fresh guidelines are expected to be out on August 31, the decision on reopening will be left to states.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    According to new rules, students of standard 10 and 12 will attend classes in their classrooms for first 15 days. If Class 10 has four sections, half the students of sections A and C would be required to come on particular days, and the others on the remaining days, the Economic Times reported.

    The number of school hours, the report states, would be restricted to 5-6 hours, out of which 2-3 hours would require physical attendance.

    The report states that all schools are likely to run in shifts, from 8 to 11 am and 12 to 3 pm, with one hour break in between for sanitisation.

    The schools would be asked to run with 33 percent teaching staff and students.

    Earlier, the Assam government said it has prepared preliminary plans to reopen educational institutions on September 1 but the final decision will depend on the directives of the Centre.

    "We have drawn up a preliminary plan for reopening schools but it is still open for further discussions with parents and other stakeholders, and will be implemented only in accordance with the directives of the Union government," Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said.

    Schools and colleges across the country have been closed since March 16, soon after the centre announced the nationwide lockdown to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

    Story first published: Friday, August 7, 2020, 17:47 [IST]
