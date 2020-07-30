YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Unlock 3.0: No Sunday lockdown and night curfew in Karnataka

    By PTI
    |

    Bengaluru, July 30: Announcing further easing of curbs, the Karnataka government said on Thursday there will be no lockdowns on Sundays in the State from August 2, as it issued Unlock 3.0 guidelines in line with the Centre's norms.

    In view of the rising coronavirus cases, the government had imposed total lockdown on Sundays starting from July 5.

    B S Yediyurappa
    B S Yediyurappa

    Also restrictions on the movement of individuals during the night (night curfew from 9 pm-5 am) have been removed under unlock 3.0.

    For the first time since the coronavirus lockdown came into force on March 25, the government has allowed the opening of yoga institutes and gymnasiums from August 5. The order said, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for this will be issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka.

    The guidelines will come into force from August 1 and strict enforcement of lockdown in containment zones will continue till August 31.

    Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31.

    However, online or distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

    Among the prohibited activities are metro rail services, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places. Also, social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations will also continue to be prohibited till August 31.

    All activities, except these, shall be permitted outside the containment zones, the order said. Dates for the opening of these sectors will be decided separately, by the Government of India and necessary SOPs shall be issued by ministries concerned for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of COVID-19, it added.

    Independence day functions at State, Districts, Sub-Divisions, Taluks, Municipal and Panchayat levels and 'At Home' functions, wherever held, will be allowed with social distancing and by following other health protocols such as wearing masks.

    More KARNATAKA News

    Read more about:

    karnataka coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue