    Unlock 3.0: Lt Governor cancels Delhi govt's decision to open hotels, weekly markets

    New Delhi, July 31: Delhi LG Anil Baijal on Friday rejected Delhi government's decision to open hotels and weekly markets on a trial basis, as part of Unlock 3.

    Baijal, who represents the central government and chairs the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, has ruled that these orders cannot be implemented.

    Delhi registered 1,195 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the capital's tally to 1,35,598. The number of deaths has risen to 3,963.

    As part of Unlock 3.0, the Delhi Government has allowed hotels, hospitality services, street hawkers to operate. The government has also decided to do away with night curfew, which was earlier applicable between 10 pm and 5 am.

    Officials said that the Delhi government will allow weekly bazaars to operate for a week on a trial basis to check if social distancing norms are adhered to.

    The Delhi government has also decided to allow normal functioning of hotels and hospitality services as already permitted under the Centre's unlock guidelines.

    Story first published: Friday, July 31, 2020, 17:48 [IST]
