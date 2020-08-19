Unlock 3.0: Hotels, weekly markets to reopen in Delhi, gyms to remain closed

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 19: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday gave approval for opening of hotels and weekly markets in the city, the Delhi government sources said.

The decision was taken in a meeting of DDMA which was also attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal through video conference.

The proposal to open gyms was not approved in the meeting headed by Lt Governor Anil Baijal. The LG said gyms can be allowed to open in the coming days.

The weekly markets will be first opened on trial basis to assess the situation on the ground, the sources added.

Hotels, weekly markets and gyms were closed in the city with the announcement of the lockdown in March in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.