Unlock 3.0: Cinema halls, gyms likely to open; Schools, metros to remain shut

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 27: With the unlock 2.0 nearing its end in July, the government is set to frame fresh guidelines for Unlock 3.0 which will come into force from August 1. In the third phase, a few more relaxations are being worked upon by the government.

Reportedly, opening up of cinema halls and gyms has been proposed with strict SOPs o be followed, while schools and metro train services are likely to remain shut across the country.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry (I&B) has passed a recommendation to the Union Home Ministry to allow the movie theatres across the country to reopen from August.

I&B secretary Amit Khare, as reported by news agency IANS, take up this matter at a closed-door meeting with the CII Media Committee on Friday. He, however, also said that the final decision on the reopening of theatres will be taken up by his counterpart in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ajay Bhalla.

He also suggested an alternative formula to practice social distancing and other COVID norms. As per his recommendations, theatres will have alternate seats in the first row and then the next row to be kept vacant and proceeding in this fashion throughout.

Though, Centre allows lifting of further restrictions in unlock 3 notification, states will be given the freedom to continue with restrictions in the interest of public health.

With 48,661 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's Covid-19 tally climbed to 13,85,522 on Sunday, while the death toll rose to 32,063 with 705 new fatalities.

The number of coronavirus cases have doubled in nearly three weeks since July 2, when the country crossed the six lakh-mark. The country's Covid tally touched the 10 lakh-mark last Friday.

Sunday is the fourth consecutive day when COVID-19 cases increased by more than 45,000.

Notably, as many as 36,145 patients have recuperated from Covid-19 in a span of 24 hours, the highest recorded in a day, pushing the recovery rate to 63.92 per cent. The total recoveries has surged to 8,85,576 so far, as India's Covid-19 tally climbed to 13,85,522 on Sunday.

More patients are recovering and their total number exceeds active coronavirus infections by 4,17,694.