YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Unlock 3.0: Cinema halls, gyms likely to open; Schools, metros to remain shut

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 27: With the unlock 2.0 nearing its end in July, the government is set to frame fresh guidelines for Unlock 3.0 which will come into force from August 1. In the third phase, a few more relaxations are being worked upon by the government.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Reportedly, opening up of cinema halls and gyms has been proposed with strict SOPs o be followed, while schools and metro train services are likely to remain shut across the country.

    The Information and Broadcasting Ministry (I&B) has passed a recommendation to the Union Home Ministry to allow the movie theatres across the country to reopen from August.

    Coronavirus cases have tripled in Rajasthan since July 1: Governor

    I&B secretary Amit Khare, as reported by news agency IANS, take up this matter at a closed-door meeting with the CII Media Committee on Friday. He, however, also said that the final decision on the reopening of theatres will be taken up by his counterpart in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ajay Bhalla.

    He also suggested an alternative formula to practice social distancing and other COVID norms. As per his recommendations, theatres will have alternate seats in the first row and then the next row to be kept vacant and proceeding in this fashion throughout.

    Though, Centre allows lifting of further restrictions in unlock 3 notification, states will be given the freedom to continue with restrictions in the interest of public health.

    With 48,661 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's Covid-19 tally climbed to 13,85,522 on Sunday, while the death toll rose to 32,063 with 705 new fatalities.

    The number of coronavirus cases have doubled in nearly three weeks since July 2, when the country crossed the six lakh-mark. The country's Covid tally touched the 10 lakh-mark last Friday.

    Sunday is the fourth consecutive day when COVID-19 cases increased by more than 45,000.

    Notably, as many as 36,145 patients have recuperated from Covid-19 in a span of 24 hours, the highest recorded in a day, pushing the recovery rate to 63.92 per cent. The total recoveries has surged to 8,85,576 so far, as India's Covid-19 tally climbed to 13,85,522 on Sunday.

    More patients are recovering and their total number exceeds active coronavirus infections by 4,17,694.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue