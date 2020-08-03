For Quick Alerts
Unlock 3.0: Centre issues fresh guidelines for reopening of gyms, yoga institutes
India
New Delhi, Aug 03: The Centre has issued fresh guidelines on preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Yoga institutes and gymnasiums.
Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed Yoga institutes and gymnasiums to re-open from August 5.
- Those above 65 years, people with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 are advised not to use gyms in closed spaces.
- Face cover or mask is mandatory at all times on the premises. But during exercising, only a visor may be used as mask may make breathing difficult.
- It is recommended to use the COVID-19 tracker app Aarogya Setu.
- The yoga or gym floor should have space of four metres per person. Equipment should be kept six feet apart, and wherever possible, they should be moved outdoors.
- For air-conditioning and ventilation, the temperature setting should be in the range of 24-30 degree Celsius with intake of fresh air as much as possible.
- The government has also asked the owners and managers of gyms and yoga centres to ensure that equipment and machines are placed at a distance of six feet.
- Use of outdoor space, if available, is encouraged while the institutes have been asked to create specific pathways for entry and exit of individuals.
- Infected person should be kept in a room or area where they are isolated from others. The staff should immediately inform the nearest medical facility or call the state or district helpline.