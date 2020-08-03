Unlock 3.0: Centre issues fresh guidelines for reopening of gyms, yoga institutes

New Delhi, Aug 03: The Centre has issued fresh guidelines on preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Yoga institutes and gymnasiums.

Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed Yoga institutes and gymnasiums to re-open from August 5.

Those above 65 years, people with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 are advised not to use gyms in closed spaces.

Face cover or mask is mandatory at all times on the premises. But during exercising, only a visor may be used as mask may make breathing difficult.

It is recommended to use the COVID-19 tracker app Aarogya Setu.

The yoga or gym floor should have space of four metres per person. Equipment should be kept six feet apart, and wherever possible, they should be moved outdoors.

For air-conditioning and ventilation, the temperature setting should be in the range of 24-30 degree Celsius with intake of fresh air as much as possible.

The government has also asked the owners and managers of gyms and yoga centres to ensure that equipment and machines are placed at a distance of six feet.

Use of outdoor space, if available, is encouraged while the institutes have been asked to create specific pathways for entry and exit of individuals.

Infected person should be kept in a room or area where they are isolated from others. The staff should immediately inform the nearest medical facility or call the state or district helpline.