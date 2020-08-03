Unlock 3.0: Centre issues fresh guidelines for reopening of gyms, yoga institutes

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 03: The Centre has issued fresh guidelines on preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Yoga institutes and gymnasiums.

Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed Yoga institutes and gymnasiums to re-open from August 5.

Those above 65 years, people with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 are advised not to use gyms in closed spaces. Face cover or mask is mandatory at all times on the premises. But during exercising, only a visor may be used as mask may make breathing difficult. It is recommended to use the COVID-19 tracker app Aarogya Setu.

Before opening the yoga institutes or gymnasiums:

Plan a yoga/gymnasiums floor area based on 4m2 per person.

Place equipment, including cardio and strength machines, 6 feet apart, wherever feasible, by moving equipment to facilitate social distancing

Where available, utilize any outdoor space by relocating equipment outside.

Create specific pathways for entering and exiting exercise areas within closed spaces using a floor or wall markings

Ensure queue management, inside and outside the premises, with specific markings on the floor with a gap of 6 feet.

Promote card-based/contactless payment.

For air-conditioning/ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which emphasises that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30oC, relative humidity should be in the range of 40- 70 per cent, intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate.

Limit the number of staff and members within the general gymnasium floor, specific workout areas and change rooms by:

a. Restricting the number of members allowed in specified areas

b. Implementing 'fitness sessions' for particular exercise areas with requirements for members to register (ideally online) for specific sessions

Lockers will remain in use, as long as social distancing is maintained.

Ensure dustbins and trash cans are covered at all times.

Spas, Sauna, Steam Bath and Swimming Pool (wherever applicable) shall remain closed.

After opening the yoga institutes or gymnasiums:

Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions.

Only asymptomatic persons (including staff) be allowed on the premises.

All persons to be allowed entry only if using face cover/masks.

All members, visitors and staff may consider using Aarogya Setu application for risk identification at all times inside the yoga institute/gymnasiums

Posters/standees on preventive measures about COVID-19 to be displayed prominently. Audio and Video clips to spread awareness on preventive measures for COVID-19 may be regularly played.

Ensure a minimum distance of 6 feet at all times in queues

Proper crowd management in the parking lots, in corridors and in elevators - duly following social distancing norms shall be organized.

Staggering of members/ visitors to be done, with separate timing slots, to allow for adequate physical distancing and disinfection of premises and equipment.

In yoga institutes, shoes/footwear are to be preferably taken off outside the premises where yoga exercises are done. If needed they should be kept in separate slots for each individual/family by the persons themselves.

Details of check-in and checkout times of members and visitors must be recorded (name, address and phone number)