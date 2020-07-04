Unlock 2: Cabinet Secy holds meet with officials of 15 states, UTs on COVID-19 situation

By PTI

New Delhi, July 04: Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Saturday held a meeting with top officials of 15 States and Union Territories on the COVID-19 situation and the way forward for graded reopening of activities in the ''Unlock 2'' phase, officials said.

During the meeting with Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries of the 15 States and UTs, the cabinet secretary is learnt to have stressed on the need for strict implementation of the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs for the ''Unlock 2'' phase and strict vigil on the COVID-19 situation in their respective jurisdiction.

The cabinet secretary is also learnt to have made it clear that economic activities as allowed under the guidelines should be expedited so that normal life could be resumed, an official privy to the meeting said.

Officials of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, Assam and Jammu and Kashmir attended the meeting.

India''s COVID-19 tally climbed to 6,48,315 on Saturday, while the death toll rose to 18,655.

While issuing guidelines for the ''Unlock 2'' phase, the MHA has allowed opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment zones but schools, colleges, cinema and bars will remain shut.

The Unlock 2 guidelines came into effect from July 1 and will remain in force for a month.

The MHA said the domestic and international (under Vande Bharat mission) flights and passenger trains have already been allowed in a limited manner and their operations will be further expanded in a calibrated manner.

The MHA said the night curfew shall continue to remain in force between 10 pm and 5 am, except for essential activities.

The MHA said metro rail services, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will continue to remain shut in the ''Unlock 2'' phase.

Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations are also continue to be prohibited.

Dates for opening of these will be decided separately, based on the assessment of the situation, the MHA said.

As stipulated in the ''Unlock 1'' order and guidelines issued on May 30, certain activities such as places of worship, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services, and shopping malls were allowed from June 8, outside the containment zones.