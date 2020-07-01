Unlock 2.0: Punjab issues new guideline for next phase of coronavirus lockdown; no restriction on interstate travel

Punjab issues new guideline for next phase of lockdown; no restriction on interstate travel

India

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, July 01: The Punjab government has issued new Unlock 2 guidelines for the next phase of the coronavirus lockdown from July 1 to 31, with no restriction on interstate and intrastate movement of persons and goods.

No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movements, according to the guidelines issued for the period.

Interstate and intrastate movement of buses will be allowed without any restriction and transportation vehicles can utilise the entire seating capacity.

Unlock 2.0: Full lockdown on 5 Sundays in Karnataka, night curfew from 8.00 pm to 5.00 am

He said schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed till July 31.

Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and be encouraged, he said.

Training institutions of the central and state governments will be allowed to function from July 15 for which standard operating procedures (SOP) will be issued by the Union Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

The Punjab government has also allowed the district authorities to impose such restrictions as deemed necessary in areas outside the containment zones, the spokesperson said.

Prohibition on cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will continue.

The restrictions will remain in force in the containment zones till July 31 and such zones will be demarcated by the district authorities as per the centre guidelines.

Only essential activities shall be permitted in the containment zones.

The movement of individuals for all non-essential activities will remain prohibited between 10 pm to 5 am throughout the state.

Unlock 2.0: Very few restrictions lifted

Restaurants were allowed to open till 9 pm with 50 per cent occupancy or 50 guests, whichever is less. Liquor can be served provided the restaurant has a valid permission from the excise department.

However, the bars shall remain closed.

All shopping malls and shops, including those in main bazars in both urban and rural areas, are allowed to open between 7 am to 8 pm.

Liquor vends will, however, remain open from 8 am to 9 pm, said the spokesperson.

Shops dealing in essential commodities will be allowed to operate till 8 pm on all days.

Restaurants and liquor vends can be opened till 9 pm on all days.