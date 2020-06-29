  • search
    Unlock 2.0: Karnataka allows online classes for pre-primary to class 5

    Bengaluru, June 29: The Karnataka government has allowed schools across the state to resume online classes for students of all sections.

    A fresh order has been issued to allow all schools across the state to resume online classes for their students reading from 1st-10th standard, as per the guidelines issued by the Union Human Resources Development Ministry.

    Suresh Kumar
    Suresh Kumar

    According to the new guidelines, online classes will be conducted 30 mins a week for kindergarten; 30-45 mins divided in two periods for three alternate days a week for classes 1-5; 30-45 mins divided in two periods for 5 days a week for classes 5-8.

    Students of classes 9 and 10 can have 4 live sessions of 30-45 minutes five days of the week. It should also be noted that no extra fees will be charged for conducting classes online.

    'The decision to reopen schools in Karnataka will be taken after July 5', he said.

    The Union government, in its recent guidelines, had asked state governments to hold consultation at school, college, training and coaching institutions-level with parents and other stakeholders, and based on the feedback, a decision on reopening them would be taken.

      Meanwhile, in view of the rising coronavirus cases, complete lockdown would be re-imposed in Bengaluru on every Sunday from July 5 till further order to contain the virus spread.

      "Lockdown would be imposed every Sunday, with effect from July 5, until further order. No activities will be permitted except essential services and supplies," said Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday.

      Schools across the country have been shut since March 25 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and several of them have been conducting online classes during the lockdown.

