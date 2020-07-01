  • search
    Unlock 2.0: Full lockdown on 5 Sundays in Karnataka, night curfew from 8.00 pm to 5.00 am

    Bengaluru, July 01: There will be a complete lockdown on five Sundays in Karnataka, starting from July 5 to August 2, the state government's Unlock-2 guidelines said on Tuesday. However, essential activities and marriages already fixed on these days shall be permitted, a Government Order said. However, the number of guests should not exceed 50 in marriage-related gatherings.

    Unlock 2.0: Full lockdown on 5 Sundays in Karnataka, night curfew from 8.00 pm to 5.00 am

    The order issued by Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar by and large implements the Unlock 2 guidelines issued by the centre, that will be in force until July 31.

    On night curfew, it said movement of individuals would be strictly prohibited between 8.00 pm to 5.00 am throughout the state, except for essential activities, including operation of industrial units in multiple shifts, movement of persons and goods on national and state highways and major district roads.

    Loading and unloading of cargo and travel of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and airplanes are exempted from night curfew. With effect from July 10, all government offices, Boards and Corporations, except those operating and maintaining essential services, shall remain closed on all Saturdays till the second week of August, the order said, adding that this in addition to the existing holidays on 2nd and 4th Saturdays.

    Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed till July 31 as prescribed by the centre. However, training institutions of the central and state government will be allowed to function from July 15, for which Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Department of Personnel & Training (DOPT) and Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, it said.

    International air travel of passengers, Metro Rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places, social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations continue to remain prohibited, it added.

    The lockdown would continue to remain in force in the containment Zones, where only essential activities will be allowed.

    Read more about:

    karnataka coronavirus

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 3:59 [IST]
