Unlock 1.0: UP govt issues SOP for opening of malls, hotels; No ‘prasad’ in temples

Lucknow, June 06: In an elaborate guideline, issued on Saturday on relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown curbs, the Uttar Pradesh government has said the distribution of prasad or sprinkling of holy water too will not be allowed inside religious places after their opening on June 8.

Devotees cannot make any offering of 'prasad' nor will be able to to touch statues, idols or holy books in places of worship as and when they visit them after their opening.

The visitors to religious places will have to use their own mats for sitting there and their managing authorities will have to ensure social distancing in shrines.

The UP government also advised people over 65 years of age, children younger than 10 years, pregnant women and people with various ailments to avoid venturing out in open even after June 8.

Visitors of religious places will have to leave their foot wears outside and separate arrangements have to be made for areas having shops in religious campuses.

The offices and other places having air-conditioners, will have to ensure temperature settings in the range of 24-30 degrees Celsius while relative humidity has to be maintained in the range of 40 to 70 per cent, with continued intake of fresh air.

Hotels which have been asked to keep a track of the travel and medical history of guests.

Food courts and restaurants should allow customers only up to 50 per cent of their seating capacities and e-payments have to be encouraged for monetary transactions

For offices it has been advised that people suffering from ailments like asthma, cancer, kidney disease should not be deployed in field works and asked instead to work from home.

Offices reporting one or two positive cases, should be sanitized .

It has to be ensured also that the CCTV cameras installed in shopping malls, restaurants, hotels and other such places are in working condition.

People will have to continue adhering to various anti-COVID precautions, like social distancing, mandatory use of face masks, use of sanitisers etc strictly.