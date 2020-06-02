  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Unlock 1.0: CM Adityanath directs cops for strict patrolling for social distancing

    By
    |

    Lucknow, June 02: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed strict patrolling by police in markets and parks and on highways to ensure that people are following social distancing norms. He further adhered the people to wear face masks all the time while they are out with respect to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

    yogi adityanath

    CM Adityanath also directed officials to ensure thermal scanners are available at all the railway stations in the state.

    Coronavirus outbreak: India records 8,171 new COVID-19 cases; Tally at 1.98 lakh

      PM Modi assures India Inc that growth will be back, stresses self-reliance | Oneindia News

      Addressing a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the state, CM Adityanath had said that health and administration should be deployed at the railway stations to make sure social distancing norms are being followed.

      "Everyone going inside stations should be thermally scanned and handbills regarding coronavirus prevention should be given to the passengers," Adityanath said.

      COVID tally rises by 8,171 in India, 204 deaths reported

      The state Chief Minister also went on to say that industrial units should be run keeping in mind the standard operating procedures.

      During the meeting, CM Adityanath also emphasised on the cleanliness of hospitals and proper power supply to all medical facilities to avoid any inconvenience to the patients.

      India’s COVID-19 recovery rate now at 48.19 per cent

      In the first phase of unlock 1, Uttar Pradesh government has instructed all the commissioners and district magistrates to allow the opening of liquor shops from 10 am to 9 pm in their areas.

      More YOGI ADITYANATH News

      Read more about:

      yogi adityanath coronavirus uttar pradesh

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue