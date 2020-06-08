  • search
    Unlock 1.0: Tirupati temple opens; Check guidelines for ‘darshan’

    Tirumala, June 08: The famous Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh reopened on Monday, after more than two months after it shut its doors for devotees owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

      Unlock 1: Guidelines to be followed at malls, hotels, offices and religious places | Oneindia News

      Tirupati Temple
      The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which administers the hill shrine, said all arrangements have been made for the reopening of the temple and issued a set of guidelines for darshan.

      India all set for Unlock 1.0: Opening hotels, malls, religious places; Rules in different states

      • The temple will be open between 6.30 am and 7.30 pm.
      • Only 6,000 devotees will be allowed per day 500 devotees can have darshan in an hour.
      • VIP break darshan will be organised every day between 6.30 am to 7.30 am.
      • On June 8 and 9, the darshan on an experimental basis only to the TTD employees and their family members.
      • The temple will open for general public on June 11.
      • As many as 3,000 darshan tickets will be issued online at a price of Rs 300 while an equal number of slotted sarva darshan tickets will be issued at the SSD counters at Tirupati. The online booking will be open from June 8.
      • Devotees can also book their cottage at the time of booking tickets, but only two persons will be allowed to stay in one suite.
      • Pilgrims coming from containment zones will not be allowed to enter the temple even if they have a valid ticket.
      • Senior citizens above the age of 65 and children below 10 are banned entry into the temple.
      • The Alipiri trekking route will be open from 6 am to 4 pm daily while no decision has been taken on Srivari mettu route.
      • Devotees will not be allowed to visit the sub-shrines inside the temple complex.
      • No theertham or satari will be provided.

