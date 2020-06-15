Unlock 1.0: Mumbai airport to operate 100 flights from June 16

Mumbai, June 15: The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday allowed the Maharashtra government to operate 100 flights daily. Earlier, the state was allowed to operate only 50 flights - 25 arrivals and 25 departures on a daily basis.

"GVK MIAL managing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) starting 16 June is permitted to cater to a total of 100 domestic commercial passenger flight movements which includes 50 departures and 50 arrivals.," MIAL said in a statement.

"The move will also see an increase in the sectors that we are currently handling," it added.

The Maharashtra government had allowed only 25 takeoffs and 25 landings at the Mumbai airport, when the union government gave domestic airlines permission to resume operations from 25 May.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India on March 25 after the central government imposed a lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.