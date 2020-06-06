For Quick Alerts
Unlock 1.0: Karnataka issues guidelines for reopening of temples, asks people above 65 to avoid
Bengaluru, June 06: Issuing a fresh guidelines for reopening of temples, the Karnataka government on Saturday said that only "darshan" will be allowed at A, B and C category temples that come under it, and has banned all kinds of temple fairs and "sevas" temporarily until further orders.
Karnataka: SOP for reopening of temples
- The state government asked people above 65, those below 10 years and pregnant women to cooperate by staying at home until further orders.
- There are over 34,000 temples in the state that come under the Muzrai department.
- Though the temples are holding daily poojas and rituals, they were not open to the public till now, with COVID-19 induced lockdown restrictions in place.
- The government called for maintaining cleanliness at temple premises and entrance.
- The body temperature of the devotees entering should be checked with infrared thermometer and hand sanitisers should be used.
- Social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory.
- Marks have to be made for devotees to stand in queue as per the requirement at each temple, and those without face cover or masks will not be let in.
- Devotees should leave their footwear in their vehicle or at a seperate place, and will not be allowed in temple premises.
- The department has advised those visiting temples not to touch walls, pillers, statues, chariots among other things there.
- Arogya Setu app should be downloaded by devotees coming to temple and also the temple staff.
- The Department has asked temples to put instruction boards with guidelines issued by the government for the sake of public notice.