Unlock 1.0: Karnataka issues guidelines for reopening of temples, asks people above 65 to avoid

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, June 06: Issuing a fresh guidelines for reopening of temples, the Karnataka government on Saturday said that only "darshan" will be allowed at A, B and C category temples that come under it, and has banned all kinds of temple fairs and "sevas" temporarily until further orders.

Karnataka: SOP for reopening of temples

The state government asked people above 65, those below 10 years and pregnant women to cooperate by staying at home until further orders.

There are over 34,000 temples in the state that come under the Muzrai department.

Though the temples are holding daily poojas and rituals, they were not open to the public till now, with COVID-19 induced lockdown restrictions in place.

The government called for maintaining cleanliness at temple premises and entrance.

The body temperature of the devotees entering should be checked with infrared thermometer and hand sanitisers should be used.

Social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory.

Marks have to be made for devotees to stand in queue as per the requirement at each temple, and those without face cover or masks will not be let in.

Devotees should leave their footwear in their vehicle or at a seperate place, and will not be allowed in temple premises.

The department has advised those visiting temples not to touch walls, pillers, statues, chariots among other things there.

Arogya Setu app should be downloaded by devotees coming to temple and also the temple staff.

The Department has asked temples to put instruction boards with guidelines issued by the government for the sake of public notice.