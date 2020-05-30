Unlock 1.0: Decision to re-open Schools, colleges in July after assessing situation

By PTI

New Delhi, May 30: The Home Ministry on Saturday said schools, colleges, coaching centres and other educational institutions will be reopened after discussing the coronavirus situation with the states and Union Territories in July.

While announcing the extension of the lockdown in containment zones across the country, the Union Home Ministry said temples, mosques, churches and other religious places and shopping malls will be allowed to open in a phased manner from June 8 while a decision on opening of schools and colleges will be taken in July in consultation with the states.

The home ministry asked the union health ministry to issue standard operating protocols for the sectors which were allowed to open after consulting other ministries, departments and other stakeholders to ensure social distancing and to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Unlock 1.0: Night curfew to remain from 9 pm to 5 am

Opening of educational institutions including schools and colleges will be undertaken in July in consultation with states and union territories, who in the meantime shall hold meetings at the institution-level with parents and other stakeholders.

"Based on the feedback, a decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July, 2020," the guidelines said and added that the health ministry will prepare SOPs for these institutions.

Issuing fresh guidelines to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, which has so far claimed 4,971 lives and infected 1,73,763 people in India, the home ministry has given more powers to the states and union territories to ascertain and define a containment zone.