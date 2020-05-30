  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Unlock 1.0: Centre allows reopening of religious places from June 8

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 30: All religious places across the country can reopen from June 8, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Saturday, adding that reopening of prohibited activities in areas outside the containment zones will be done in a phased manner. The fifth phase of the lockdown will commence from June 1.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Hotels and restaurants will also be allowed from June 8 but cinemas, schools and international flights will be reopened only after an assessment, the home ministry said in new guidelines on Saturday ordering phased re-opening of areas outside containment zones.

    Night curfew timings in lockdown5 will be changed to 9 pm-5 am from the existing 7 pm-7 am.

    There will be no restrictions on the movement of people or goods within states and between states. But states can decide whether to regulate movement based on their assessment.

    While earlier this week, Karnataka said that it will allow opening of all religious places from June 1, albeit after approval from the Centre, on Friday, West Bengal became the first state to formally announce reopening of places of worship in the state, albeit with SOPs in place.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Saturday, May 30, 2020, 21:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 30, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue