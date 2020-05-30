  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Unlock 1.0: All inter-state and intra-state travel restrictions to be lifted from June 1

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 30: In a massive decision, the Centre has announced that there will not be any restrictions on the intra-state and inter-state movement of people and goods from June 1 outside containment zones.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements," said a release from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

    "However, if a State/ UT, based on reasons of public health and its assessment of the situation, proposes to regulate the movement of persons, it will give wide publicity in advance regarding the restrictions to be placed on such movement, and the related procedures to be followed," it added.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Saturday, May 30, 2020, 20:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 30, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue