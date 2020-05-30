Unlock 1.0: All inter-state and intra-state travel restrictions to be lifted from June 1

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 30: In a massive decision, the Centre has announced that there will not be any restrictions on the intra-state and inter-state movement of people and goods from June 1 outside containment zones.

"There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements," said a release from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"However, if a State/ UT, based on reasons of public health and its assessment of the situation, proposes to regulate the movement of persons, it will give wide publicity in advance regarding the restrictions to be placed on such movement, and the related procedures to be followed," it added.