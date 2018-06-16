Unke (BJP) DNA mein khot hai ’: Congress veteran Kamal Nath joins ‘hate speech’ brigade

Bhopal, June 16: Hate speeches by politicians have become the new normal of our times. Joining the "hate speech" brigade is none other than Congress veteran Kamal Nath.

Nath, who is also the Madhya Pradesh Congress president, in his attempt to target the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that there is a "khot" (defect) in the "DNA" of the saffron party.

In a public meeting in Bhopal on Friday, Nath first spoke highly about the "DNA" or the fundamental and distinctive characteristics of the Congress. Then he attacked the BJP with his "crude" remark.

"Congress ka DNA ka kya hai? Congress ki neeti hai, samvidhan hai, neeyat hai. Woh (BJP) bol sakte hain, baat kar sakte hain, bhashan de sakte hain, Unke (BJP) DNA mein khot hai, yeh baat humein janta tak pahunchani hai (What is the Congress' DNA? The Congress has ethics, Constitution and good intentions. The BJP can speak, talk and give speeches, but there is a defect in its DNA. We have to take this message to the public)," Nath was quoted as saying by ANI.

Congress ka DNA ka kya hai? Congress ki neeti hai, samvidhan hai, neeyat hai. Woh (BJP) bol sakte hain, baat kar sakte hain, bhashan de sakte hain, Unke (BJP) DNA mein khot hai, yeh baat humein janta tak pahunchani hai: Kamal Nath, Congress, in MP's Bhopal, yesterday pic.twitter.com/ghTGVvbarc — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2018

While the BJP is yet to react to Nath's remarks, it is clear that the Congress veteran's attack was in the light of the Assembly elections scheduled in Madhya Pradesh later this year.

Although election date in the state is yet to be announced, it is likely to take place in December this year as the tenure of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly will end in January next year.

The state has a total of 230 constituencies. The BJP is in power in the state since the last 15 years. The saffron party is facing anti-incumbency wave and the Congress is trying its best to wrest power from the BJP.

However, it won't be an easy ride for the Congress in Madhya Pradesh as the party too is fighting inter-party tussle ahead of the elections. Along with Madhya Pradesh, Assembly elections are also scheduled in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. The elections in these states will take place before the big 2019 General elections likely to take place in April/May next year.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day