  • search
Trending Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Unjustified: SC asks High Court to hear Delhi riots pleas on Friday

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 04: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi High Court to take up all the matter related to the northeast Delhi violence on March 6 while observing that the one-month adjournment by the HC was "unjustified".

    Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, heading a bench that also comprised Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, requested the Delhi High Court to deal with the matter expeditiously while asking it to explore the possibility of peaceful resolution of the dispute.

    Unjustified: SC asks High Court to hear Delhi riots pleas on Friday
    File Photo

    "We think that adjournment (in Delhi HC) of such a long period is unjustified. We also do not want to assume jurisdiction when HC is seized of the matter. All other connected matters in the same subject which have been adjourned to a later date may be advanced and taken up along with this matter," CJI Bobde said.

    327 shops, 79 houses destroyed in Delhi violence

    "We don't think that violence can be curbed by court orders. In an injunction, there are specific people. But in a matter like this, there are not specified people," CJI Bobde shot back.

    The Delhi violence has claimed the lives of 47 people so far and left over 200 injured.

    More SUPREME COURT News

    Read more about:

    supreme court delhi high court hearing communal violence

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 14:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 4, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X