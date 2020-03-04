Delay unjustified: SC asks High Court to hear Delhi riots pleas on Friday

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 04: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi High Court to take up all the matter related to the northeast Delhi violence on March 6 while observing that the one-month adjournment by the HC was "unjustified".

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, heading a bench that also comprised Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, requested the Delhi High Court to deal with the matter expeditiously while asking it to explore the possibility of peaceful resolution of the dispute.

"We think that adjournment (in Delhi HC) of such a long period is unjustified. We also do not want to assume jurisdiction when HC is seized of the matter. All other connected matters in the same subject which have been adjourned to a later date may be advanced and taken up along with this matter," CJI Bobde said.

327 shops, 79 houses destroyed in Delhi violence

"We don't think that violence can be curbed by court orders. In an injunction, there are specific people. But in a matter like this, there are not specified people," CJI Bobde shot back.

The Delhi violence has claimed the lives of 47 people so far and left over 200 injured.