  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    University of Delhi modifies academic calendar

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 30: The University of Delhi has partially modified the academic calendar for 2019-2020.

    University of Delhi modifies academic calendar

    In a notification, the University of Delhi said that in view of the unprecedented situation prevailing in the world leading to the lockdown in the country till May 3, the University has partially modified the academic calendar.

    The academic calendar 2019-20 notified through a notification dated March 25, 2019, by extending the date of the dispersal classes for even semesters of the academic session 2019-2020 from April 28, 2020, to May 15, 2020.

    More DELHI UNIVERSITY News

    Read more about:

    delhi university

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X