University of Delhi modifies academic calendar

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 30: The University of Delhi has partially modified the academic calendar for 2019-2020.

In a notification, the University of Delhi said that in view of the unprecedented situation prevailing in the world leading to the lockdown in the country till May 3, the University has partially modified the academic calendar.

The academic calendar 2019-20 notified through a notification dated March 25 2019, by extending the date of the dispersal classes for even semesters of the academic session 2019-2020 from April 28 2020 to May 15 2020.