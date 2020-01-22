  • search
Trending Delhi Elections 2020 Supreme Court
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    University has 'all relevant information' on its foreign students: JNU

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 22: The the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Wednesday said it has "the relevant information" on the nationality of all the 301 foreign students enrolled in the varsity, contrary to the claims made by an RTI.

    Filed by Kota-based activist Sujeet Swami, the Right to Information (RTI) application had claimed that the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) did not have information on the nationality of 82 of its foreign students.

    University has all relevant information on its foreign students: JNU

    The varsity said it "has all the relevant information regarding the foreign students who have registered in the various academic programmes in the university".

    JNU extends semester registration date yet again

    "When an RTI comes, a time limit is given to provide the answers of the asked questions. The RTI has a set of different questions pertaining to the different branches of the university," the varsity said.

    The RTI question was related to the varsity's admission, evaluation and CIS branch. "Different branches of the university keep their data in different formats. The Central Public Information Office directly sends the data available in their respective branch to the applicant," the varsity said.

    The RTI applicant gave the inputs to the media before getting all relevant information asked by him, the varsity said.

    "No conclusion should be drawn on the basis of incomplete data from the sources. It is unfortunate that report was published without getting complete information," the varsity said.

    More JNU News

    Read more about:

    jnu right to information

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 17:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 22, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue