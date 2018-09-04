University goof up: Student gets admit card with Amitabh Bachchan's photo

Lucknow, Sep 4: A university in Uttar Pradesh has allegedly issued an admit card with a photograph of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan to a student of Bachelor of Education (B Ed).

According to news agency ANI, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University in Uttar Pradesh's Faizabad issued the admit card to a student of Bachelor of Education (B Ed).

The university issued the admit card to a B Ed student of Ravindra Singh Smarak Mahavidyalaya in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh.

Expressing concern over the goof up by the university administration, the student said, "I had filled up the form with my picture. I am worried as the mark sheet might be issued with Amitabh Bachchan ji's picture."

However, the college said that the student himself or the internet café from where he filled up the examination form might have committed the error.