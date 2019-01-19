‘United against politics of hate’: Opposition launches blistering attack on Modi govt at Kolkata rally

Kolkata, Jan 19: A host of opposition leaders, ranging from former BJP ministers such as Yashwant Sinha to first-time Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, attacked the policies of the Narendra Modi government at the massive 'United India' rally organised by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata on Saturday.

Leaders from several opposition parties were in attendance, including AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(S)'s H D Kumaraswamy, NC's Farooq and Omar Abdullah, DMK's M K Stalin, NCP's Sharad Yadav, SP's Akhilesh Yadav and JMM's Hemant Soren among others. Meanwhile, former BJP leaders Yashwant Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha and Arun Shourie also graced the event, along with Hardik Patel and Jignesh Mevani. Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Abhishek Manu Singhvi were also present.

Haven't seen a more Jandaar, Shandaar, Damdaar rally: Shatrughan Sinha

In a fiery speech, BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha, who shared the stage with opposition leaders at Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee's rally of unity said that he hadn't seen a more jaandar (lively), shaandar (grand) and damdaar (powerful) rally in his life.

Sinha ripped into his party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at today's rally. Calling the GST as "neem pe karela" (rubbing salt on wound) soon after demonetisation, he said, did Prime Minister Narendra Modi think of the farmers, traders and the youth when he announced demonetization at midnight.

Calling it a "Tughlaki farman", Sinha said that PM Modi did not even think of the ordinary women in the country, who saved cash after household expenses, for rainy days.

Modi is a publicity PM, not a performing PM: Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said, "Today is a historic day. We have only one ambition- Save India, Save Democracy. We have to unite India; BJP is trying to divide India. The BJP and NDA have betrayed the nation. This government is doing fraud by paying extra for 36 jets. It has misled the nation in this case.

"This Prime Minister is a publicity PM, not a performing PM. The GST is a fraud, economic growth is stagnant. The govt is interfering in the federal set up," he added.

Fight not to remove PM Modi, but against a mindset: Yashwant Sinha

The opposition's efforts to form a grand alliance is not an attempt to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi but to get rid of a mindset, former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha said at Mamata Banerjee's rally of opposition leaders.

Sinha, a former minister in the NDA government and a known critic of the PM, said democracy has been under attack in India for the last few years when criticising the government makes a person anti-national.

Yashwant Sinha batted for a united opposition candidate against the BJP in 2019 elections.

Bengal Tigress call to oust BJP will be successful: Arun Shourie

Former union minister Arun Shourieasked the opposition to work together to throw out the BJP government at the Centre in the coming Lok Sabha polls. Referring Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee as "Bengal Tigress", he said, "The Bengal tigress has given the call to oust BJP. I am sure it will be successful."

Kumaraswamy calls Mamata a role model

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said today that in 70 years, the country has seen emergence of strong regional parties which have played important roles to protect the interest of their own states and understanding the emotions of their own people.

Describing Mamata Banerjee as a role model for the women of the country, Kumaraswamy said that she has empowered women of the state.

If Modi-Shah come back in 2019, they will destroy this country: Arvind Kejriwal

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said, "In the last five years, PM Modi and Amit Shah's combo has finished the country. Today, the country is fed up with them. Modi has told lies, took votes from the youth, promised them jobs. Today, naukri (job) is a far fetched ideal, there is a job deficit and the farmers are worst hit. Farmers are committing suicide when their crops are getting destroyed. PM Modi and Shah tend to hand them over to insurance companies to recover their money, and these insurance companies are Modi's friends.

PM 'manufacturer, whole-seller, distributor' of lies: Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav today launched a savage attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party, the BJP, at Mamata Banerjee's rally in Kolkata. In an emotive speech, Yadav said the PM was the "factory, manufacturer, whole-seller, and distributor" of lies.

Taking a jibe at PM Modi-- who calls himself the chowkidar (watchman) of the people--Mr Yadav said if he was the chowkidar, the janata (Public) was the thanedaar (police).

Akhilesh lashes out at PM Modi

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "Bengal will show the way to the rest of the nation. They tease us saying they have so many PM hopefuls, but who will be the one? The public will decide who will be our PM. We ask you who failed you, who upset the country and its people, who played dirty games and spread hatred, it's the BJP. When they promised sabka saath sabka vikas, they tried to poison your society. Modi's message is a message of hate."

PM Modi fears Mamata Banerjee: Stalin at united opposition's rally

"This is the second freedom struggle. The elections will serve as a platform to get rid of the Modi government. Modi had claimed that there is no opposition in India; today he is talking only about oppositions. He is scared, he is scared that we will dethrone the BJP from power. This BJP government is not for commoners, it's for corporates. Rafale deal is a case of corruption. Vijay Mallya left India with the help of this government, Sushma Swaraj helped Nirav Modi flee the country," Stalin said.

EVM is a Chor machine: Farooq Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah insisted on the return of the ballot paper for a fair selection process. Calling the electronic voting machine (EVM) a "thief", the National Conference leader said no country in the world uses this machine.

"EVM is a chor machine. We should meet the Election Commission of India and the President to urge them to stop the use of EVMs," Mr Abdullah said at the "United India Rally" organised by the Trinamool Congress chief at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground.

Mahagathbandhan will end crisis in country under BJP: Jignesh Mevani

Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani today said the coming together of so many opposition leaders at TMC's opposition rally gives a message for change in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) will ensure the defeat of the RSS and the BJP, Mr Mevani said, addressing the massive opposition rally at Brigade Parade Grounds.

"The country is going through an unprecedented crisis with the exploitation of the poor, minorities and dalits in the four-and-half-year rule of the BJP," the independent leader from Gujarat said.

He also expressed hope that when the Mahagathbandhan forms government at the Centre, it will ensure the upholding of the Constitution, and the country will become a true socialist republic.

We are fighting against thieves: Hardik Patel

Gujarat Patidar leader Hardik Patel said today that while Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had given a call to fight against ''goro'' (Britishers) "we are fighting against ''choro''(thieves)."

The young Gujarat leader thanked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for bringing all major opposition leaders on one platform and pointing towards ''jansalab'' (mass gathering) said it was an indication that BJP is on its way out of power.