    Unique protest: Telangana forest officials launch plantation drive to protest against TRS attack

    New Delhi, July 02: In a unique protest, scores of Forest Range officers came together in a show of unity began an afforestation drive in Komaram Bheem's Sirpur Kagaznagar block in Asifabad.

    The protest was aginst the forest officers including FROs, district forest officers and forest beat guards from the neighbouring districts of Adilabad, Mancherial, Warangal, Sircilla, Karimnagar, and Peddapalli, joined their counterparts in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district to plant saplings.

    As many as 400 officials took part in this plantation drive, including 50 policemen, and planted saplings as a way of responding to the assault.

    A Telangana woman forest department official was injured on Sunday when she was attacked by some people, allegedly led by the brother of a ruling TRS MLA, at a village in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district over a land issue.

    As a video footage of the attack on Forest Range Officer C Anitha went viral, police in a swift action arrested Koneru Krishna Rao, brother of Sirpur MLA Koneru Kannappa.

    Meanwhile, two forest officials were attacked last night when they stopped some people from ploughing forest land with a tractor, in Gundalapadu Village of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The two officers have lodged a complaint at Mulakalapalli police station.

