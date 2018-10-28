Unions of DTC employees to observe strike on Monday

  • search

By PTI
    New Delhi, Oct 28: Commuters depending on public transport buses may face hardship as unions of DTC employees will be on strike on Monday.

    The DTC contractual workers are on strike under the banner of DTC Contractual Workers Union since last Monday, demanding the restoration of their original wages that were slashed by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) after a court order.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The DTC Workers Unity Centre too has given a call of strike on Monday.

    Meanwhile, the DTC in a press statement said, "The Delhi government restored the minimum wage rates which were prevailing before August 4, 2018, of contractual employees and withdrew the orders for reducing the minimum wage."

    The deduction in wages made for the intervening period from August 4 till October 31 will be credited to the accounts of the personnel by the end of this month, it said.

    The DTC has appealed the contractual staff to resume their duties at the earliest.

    The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi had imposed Essential Service Maintenance Act, 1974 on DTC for six months banning all strikes for six months.

    PTI

    Story first published: Sunday, October 28, 2018, 23:46 [IST]
