Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal flags off East-West Metro corridor in Kolkata today

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Feb 13: The Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday flagged off the first phase of the East-West Metro corridor connecting Sector V with Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

The railway minister on his Twitter handle posted a live video of the inauguration event of the East-West Metro corridor connecting Sector V with Salt Lake Stadium in the city.

Minister @PiyushGoyal flagging off East-West Corridor Metro Services in Kolkata #NewKolkataMetro

Watch Live: https://t.co/Oul3eBP3WQ — Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) February 13, 2020

He flagged off the inaugural run on the 4.88-km section of the much-awaited metro corridor at 5 pm on Thursday.